INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana is just 45 away from surpassing 9,000 cases.
ISDH reported 8,955 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 48,396 tested. That's an increase of 428 cases in Indiana.
In the past 24 hours, the state has also added 49 deaths to the COVID-19 toll, bringing it to 436 statewide.
Marion County leads the state in positive tests, with 3,204 COVID-19 cases. Lake County has 876, followed by Hamilton County with 510.
Twenty percent of positive cases are in the 50-59 age group. Of the positive cases, 54.8% are female patients, 49.9% are white and 17.6% are black.
Marion County has recorded the highest number of deaths, with 155. Lake County has 33, while Hamilton has 27 and Johnson has 25. ISDH reports Madison County with 24 deaths, though local health department officials put the number at 27.
Of the deaths, 39% are in the 80-plus age group, with 29.6% in the 70-79 age group. Most of the deaths have come in male patients, at 58.9%, and 64.3% of the deaths have been white patients, while 20.9% have been black.
Twenty-five percent of the state's available intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, while 14.6% of the ventilators are being used to treat those affected by the virus.
