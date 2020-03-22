INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest numbers released by ISDH show 201 confirmed cases in Indiana. That's up from 126 on Saturday.
Four people have died from the virus.
ISDH has confirmed 1,494 people have been tested.
Madison County now shows two positive tests, according to the ISDH map. A post from the Madison County Health Department said the person was in their 20s.
Follow this article for updates throughout the day.
