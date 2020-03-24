Indiana cases climb to 365
INDIANAPOLIS — The number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 surged in the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
According to the ISDH update at 10 a.m., 365 Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 259 on Monday.
Seven Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Testing has become more widespread, with 2,931 individuals tested, up from 1,960 on Monday.
Marion County leads the state with 161 positive tests.
Madison County still shows three cases on the state map.
Follow this story for important updates throughout the day.
