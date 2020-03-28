INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has identified more than 1,200 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the latest update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Saturday's total of COVID-19 cases numbered 1,232 in the Hoosier State, with 31 deaths statewide. Testing continues to expand, with 8,407 Hoosiers tested.
Marion County accounts for most of the positive cases, with 584 patients. Counties surrounding Marion also show a high number of cases. Seventeen counties in Indiana have yet to identify a positive case.
Follow this story for updates throughout the day.
