INDIANAPOLIS — The number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 1,786 on Monday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Thirty-five Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Tests reported to ISDH are 11,658.
Marion County leads the state with 804 positive cases. Twelve people have died in the county.
Hamilton County reports 106 cases, while Johnson County is reporting 81 cases.
Madison County cases have risen to 29.
Thirteen counties have yet to report a positive case.
Follow this story throughout the day for important updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.