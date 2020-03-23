Governor tells Hoosiers to stay at home
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Monday directing all Hoosiers to stay at home through April 7 in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The governor's order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
“The next two weeks are critical if we are to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we must slow the spread. You must be part of the solution, not the problem,” Holcomb said.
Hoosiers must stay at home except for "essential work, essential supplies or essential business." They can leave their homes to address health and safety issues; purchase groceries, carry-out food, supplies and other needed goods; outdoor recreation away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend.
Holcomb urged Hoosiers to only get groceries as needed and only get what they need.
"I'm telling you the next two weeks are critical ... if we are going to slow the spread," Holcomb said.
Holcomb also said that he has signed an executive order that would revoke the license of any restaurant or bar not complying with the carryout-out only directive.
259 cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has added 58 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
That brings the statewide total to 259.
The map provided by the state shows the Madison County total now stands at three.
Seven Hoosiers have died from the virus as of Monday.
The number of people tested in Indiana is at 1,960.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to address the state at noon Monday on continued measures to slow the spread of the virus. You can watch it live at heraldbulletin.com.
Lilly to offer drive-thru testing for health care workers
INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly will offer drive-through testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to Indianapolis-area health care workers beginning Monday.
At this time, only active health care workers are eligible, and they must have a physician's order requesting testing for COVID-19. There will be no charge for this service.
The group eligible for testing includes physicians, nurses, pharmacists and allied health care professionals. More information on requirements for testing and registration instructions are available at https://www.info.lillycovid19testing.com/
COVID-19 drive-through testing at Lilly is not available to the general public.
Follow this story for updates throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.