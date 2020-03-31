INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana now has more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
ISDH data released Tuesday showed 2,159 positive COVID-19 cases in the Hoosier State.
That's up from 1,786 reported on Monday.
Fourteen more Hoosiers have died from the virus, bringing the statewide total to 49.
Testing continues to climb, with 13,373 individuals tested.
Marion County accounts for nearly half the positive cases with 964. Madison County has 38.
The governor is expected to brief the state on efforts to slow the virus at 2:30 p.m. today.
Follow this story throughout the day for updates.
