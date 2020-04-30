INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana passed a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Thursday.
The Indiana State Department of Health website reported 1,007 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19. This figure includes only deaths with a confirmed positive test for coronavirus.
That's an increase of 43 from the 964 deaths reported by the website on Wednesday.
The state also reports 107 probable deaths due to COVID-19. These deaths are recorded by physicians as being COVID-19 but have not yet been confirmed by a lab test.
Positive cases continue to increase, with 17,835 reported on Thursday. That's 653 cases than the 17,182 reported Wednesday.
Marion County continues to lead the state in positive cases and deaths, with 5,530 cases and 328 deaths.
