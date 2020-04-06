INDIANAPOLIS — Twelve more Hoosiers have died from the COVID-19 virus and more than 500 new cases have been identified, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
According to data released Monday, Indiana has 4,944 COVID-19 cases, up from 4,411 on Sunday.
The 12 deaths bring Indiana's total to 139, up from 127 on Sunday.
Marion County continues to lead the state with 1,956 COVID-19 cases. Madison County now shows 101 patients.
According to demographic data, the majority of patients fall between 50 and 59 years of age, at 20.1%. Seventeen percent of patients are 60-69, while 16.9% are 40-49.
The number of tests administered stands at 26,191.
