INDIANAPOLIS — On the day Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to announce how the state will move forward in its efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Indiana saw another sharp rise in the number of reported coronavirus cases.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 18,630 Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 795 since the 17,835 cases reported on Thursday.

It's the second highest increase in new reported cases since the outbreak began. On April 27, the state reported 949 cases.

The sharp increase in cases was accompanied by an increase in reported deaths. ISDH reports 1,062 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, 55 more than reported on Thursday. This figure includes only deaths that have a confirmed positive test for coronavirus.

The state on Friday also reported 113 probable deaths due to COVID-19. These are deaths that physicians contribute to the coronavirus but for which there is not a positive test.

Marion County leads the state in reported cases with 5,754. Other hotspots in the state include Lake County (1,929), Cass County (1,214) and Hamilton County (794).

Marion County also has the most deaths, with 339 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Holcomb is set to update the state on his executive orders at 2:30 p.m. Holcomb has not yet disclosed whether he will extend stay-at-home orders or proceed with opening certain sectors of the state and businesses.

You can watch the news conference live and join in the conversation here: