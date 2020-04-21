INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's death toll from COVID-19 rose to more than 600 on Tuesday as the state surpassed 12,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 12,097 Hoosiers have tested positive for virus, an increase of 411 from the total reported Monday.
ISDH also reported a toll of 630 deaths on Tuesday, an increase of 61 from the total of 569 reported Monday. The 61 new deaths occurred between April 7 and April 20 and do not yet include presumptive positives. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Monday that deaths doctors attribute to COVID-19 but have no positive test for will soon be added to the toll.
Marion County leads the state with 4,176 cases. Lake County has 1,227, while Hamilton County has 615. Madison County has the sixth most cases in the state, with 346.
Marion County also leads the state in reported deaths at 206. Lake County has 54, while Johnson and Hamilton counties each have 39. Madison County ranks fifth in the state with 34, according to ISDH.
The state reports 67,264 people have been tested, with 18% being found to have the virus.
