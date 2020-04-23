INDIANAPOLIS — More than 13,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 700 have died from COVID-19.
According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday, 13,039 Hoosiers have tested positive and 706 have died. That's an increase of 601 cases from figures reported Wednesday.
The 706 deaths do not include cases where patients exhibited symptoms but were not tested for the coronavirus.
Testing in Indiana has reached roughly 1% of the population of 6.732 million, with 72,040 residents tested.
Marion County leads the state with 4,408 cases and 228 deaths. Lake County has 1,346 cases and 61 deaths.
The state reports Madison County with 359 cases and 38 deaths, though local health officials report higher totals in both categories.
