INDIANAPOLIS — More than 7,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
On Saturday, ISDH said there were 7,435 cases in Indiana, up from 6,907 on Friday.
Thirty more Indiana residents have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 330.
The number of individuals tested stands at 39,215.
Marion County has 2,742 cases and has reported 118 deaths. Lake County has 676 cases and 25 deaths, while Hamilton County is reporting 443 cases and 22 deaths.
The state website 235 cases in Madison County and 13 deaths, though local officials have said the death toll is higher, citing a lag in reporting as the cause of the difference.
Statewide, the 50-59 age group has seen the most positive tests, at 20.4%. Fifty-five percent of cases are in women.
Sixty-eight percent of the deaths have occurred in individuals over the age of 70. Sixty-one percent of the deaths have occurred in male patients.
Follow this story for important updates throughout the day.
