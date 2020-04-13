INDIANAPOLIS — More than 8,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Of 44,539 individuals tested in the Hoosier State, 8,236 have tested positive. That's 331 more than Sunday.
The state reported seven additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the total toll to 350.
Marion County leads the state, with 3,012 cases and 123 deaths. Lake County reports 796 cases, while Hamilton County has 490.
On Monday, the state debuted a new dashboard for COVID-19 information. In addition to reporting the daily numbers, the dashboard now contains information on ICU bed usage, ventilator usage, demographic distribution and metrics by day. The dashboard also includes daily increases in cases and deaths.
The state has also moved release of the data from 10 a.m. to noon each day.
