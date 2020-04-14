INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 400 Hoosiers have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
In data released Tuesday, ISDH reported 37 more Hoosiers had died from COVID-19, bringing the toll to 387 in the state.
Sixty-six percent of the deaths are in patients over the age of 70, while 60 percent are male. Sixty-five percent of the deaths are in white patients (85.1% of Indiana's population), while 20.9% are black (9.8%).
Marion leads the state with 141 reported deaths. Lake County has 31, and Hamilton County 27.
The number of positive cases in Indiana rose to 8,527, an increase of 291 from Monday. Residents that have been tested number 46,017.
More than 15,000 people have been tested in Marion County.
Follow this story for updates throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.