INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis 500 has been postponed until Aug. 23, 2020, according to IndyCar officials.
The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23 and the GMR Grand Prix will move to Saturday, July 4.
INDIANAPOLIS — Positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana have risen to 645, according to the latest figures available from the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday.
That's up from 477 positive cases reported Wednesday, the day Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order went into effect.
The state also reported three more deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 17 Hoosiers who have died from the virus.
Testing continues to increase, with 4,651 Hoosiers tested, up from 3,356 the day before.
The map shows four positive cases in Madison County. Marion County leads the state with 293 COVID-19 cases.
The governor will hold a briefing on Indiana's response to the pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live at heraldbulletin.com.
