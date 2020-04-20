INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's biggest metropolitan area has reported more than 4,000 positive tests for the new coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest data provided by the ISDH dashboard on Monday showed 4,052 of the state's 11,686 cases in Marion County, home to the state's capital, Indianapolis. The state saw an increase of 487 cases and is reporting 569 total deaths.
Marion County is approaching 200 deaths from the virus, with a toll of 192 reported Monday.
Lake County now has 1,182 positive cases, with 47 deaths. Hamilton County reports 598 cases, with 35 deaths.
The highest percentage of patients are in the 50-59 age group, at 19.6%, and are female, at 54.4%.
The highest percentage of deaths have occurred in the 80-plus age group, at 40.4%, and have been male patients, at 56.9%.
As of Monday, 64,639 tests had been administered in Indiana.
