INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 10,154 individuals have tested positive. That's an increase of 612 cases, the biggest single-day increase in Indiana.
The death toll in Indiana surpassed 500, with 519 deaths reported by the state. The 42 new deaths reported Friday occurred between April 3 and April 16.
In Indiana, 54,785 people have been tested.
Marion County leads the state in positive tests, with 3,518. Lake County has surpassed 1,000 positive tests, with 1,026. Hamilton Count has 542.
Marion County has attributed 182 deaths to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Lake County has reported 42, Hamilton 31 and Johnson 30.
Follow this story for updates throughout the day, including news from the governor's 2:30 p.m. press conference.
