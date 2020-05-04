INDIANAPOLIS — More than 20,000 Hoosiers have tested positive of the novel coronoavirus, according to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
According to data released Monday, 20,507 positive cases have been reported in Indiana. That's an increase of 574 cases from data reported Sunday.
Nineteen deaths were added to the statewide toll, which now stands at 1,151. This total includes only deaths in patients with a positive coronavirus test. It does not include probable deaths, those where the doctor listed COVID-19 as the cause of death without a positive test.
Probable deaths in Indiana stand at 113.
The number of Hoosiers tested is at 113,297, meaning 18.1% of those tested have been positive.
Marion County continues to lead the state with 6,327 cases and 363 deaths.
ISDH reports Madison County with 450 cases and 53 deaths.
