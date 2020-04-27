INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases is linked to an outbreak at a meat-packing plant in Cass County, according to state officials.
Dr. Dan Rusyniak, FSSA's chief medical officer, said during the governor's daily briefing that the majority of Monday's reported increase of more than 900 cases were related to a Tyson plant in Cass County. Rusyniak said the state's strike team had been deployed to the plant to test all employees.
According to the state dashboard, Cass County reported 439 new cases Monday, for a total of 1,025 cases.
Indiana sees sharp increase in coronavirus cases
The Indiana State Department of Health reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on Monday.
According to the state's dashboard, 15,961 positive cases have been reported to the ISDH, up from the 15,012 reported on Sunday. That's an increase of 949 cases.
Testing is expanding across the state with 84,476 individuals tested. That's an increase from 81,708 on Sunday.
In that testing, 18.9% have returned positive tests.
Indiana also recorded 31 new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll in Indiana to 844. These deaths include only those with positive coronavirus tests.
The state also reports 88 probable deaths, defined as those that physicians have listed the cause of death as COVID-19 but there was not a positive test.
Marion County leads the state with 4,926 cases and 267 deaths.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold a daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
