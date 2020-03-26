INDIANAPOLIS — State Health Commissioner Kristina Box encouraged Hoosiers to spend time outdoors to help their mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak but emphasized the need to social distance from others even outside.
"It can't be a group of 20 people," Box said during a news conference Thursday.
This applies to taking walks and spending time in parks, Box said.
"Social distancing applies to each and every Hoosier," Box said.
The state reported three more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday. Box said those individuals were adults in Jasper, Putnam and Franklin counties.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said that in a phone call with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that Trump assured states they will have the flexibility in dealing with the outbreak as needed on a state-by-state basis.
Fred Payne with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said about 62,000 unemployment claims were filed in the week ending March 21, reflecting changes caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. About 3,000 had been filed the week before.
Payne said changes at the federal level are allowing more workers to apply for unemployment benefits. The one-week waiting period for benefits is being waived, and independent contractors, self-employed workers and those with limited work history are eligible. The federal government has also added 13 weeks to benefit eligibility, in addition to the 26 weeks currently allowed. There will be a $600 a week bonus for a four-month period.
Indy 500 postponed until August
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis 500 has been postponed until Aug. 23, 2020, according to IndyCar officials.
Month of May update from @INDYCAR and @IMS:The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23 and the GMR Grand Prix will move to Saturday, July 4.Full details: https://t.co/WDCpllAZZO pic.twitter.com/p69KMYvD1K— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 26, 2020
The GMR Grand Prix will move to July 4 on the IMS road course as part of a double-header with NASCAR.
"The month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and, like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500," IndyCar and IMS owner Roger Penske said. "However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing."
Tickets already purchased for the Indianapolis 500, GMR Grand Prix and associated on-track days such as Carb Day will be valid on the rescheduled dates.
All concerts scheduled for the original race weekend in May have been canceled, including REO Speedwagon and Styx, Luke Bryan and Martin Garrix. Fans will be able to access a credit for any IMS event or choose to receive a refund.
Asked for reaction during the daily news conference, Gov. Eric Holcomb said, "I'm not going to second-guess Mr. Penske."
Cases rise by 168 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana have risen to 645, according to the latest figures available from the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday.
That's up from 477 positive cases reported Wednesday, the day Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order went into effect.
The state also reported three more deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 17 Hoosiers who have died from the virus.
Testing continues to increase, with 4,651 Hoosiers tested, up from 3,356 the day before.
The map shows four positive cases in Madison County. Marion County leads the state with 293 COVID-19 cases.
The governor will hold a briefing on Indiana's response to the pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it live at heraldbulletin.com.
Follow this story for updates throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.