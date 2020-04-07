The Latest: State surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 5,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
In figures releases on the ISDH website Tuesday, 5,507 COVID-19 positive patients were shown in Indiana.
The state's death total stands at 173, up from 139 reported on Monday.
To date, 28,764 people have been tested in Indiana.
Marion County leads the state with 2,141 cases. Lake County has 418 cases, while Hamilton County has 263.
The 50-59 age group leads the number of cases at 20%, and 54.8% of the cases have been found in female patients.
Marion County has lost 48 patients to the virus. Lake and Madison counties each report 11 deaths, while Hamilton County has 10.
Most of the deaths have been in male patients (63.1%) and over the age of 80 (38.2%).