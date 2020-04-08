INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
In data released Wednesday, 203 deaths were attributed to the virus. Marion County has recorded 58 COVID-19 deaths, while Hamilton County has 15 and Madison County has 11.
The state is quickly approaching 6,000 cases, with 5,943 reported on Wednesday. Of those cases, 2,290 are in Marion County, while Hamilton County has 392 and Lake County has 461.
The number of tests administered in Indiana has reached 30,869.
The 50-59 age group leads the number of positive COVID-19 tests at 20.6%. And a majority of the positive cases are women, at 54.7%.
The most deaths have come in the 80-plus age group, at 37.9%. Most of the deaths have been men (62.6%).
Follow this story for updates throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.