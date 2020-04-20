INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb officially extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 1 on Monday during the daily state briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana.
Holcomb said the state will continue to take a "safety first posture" in the days, weeks and months ahead. He said state officials are balancing every decision in front of them based on science and other factors.
"This is not flipping a switch and going right back to the way it used to be overnight," Holcomb said. "It will be done very methodically and very data driven."
Holcomb said Monday the state will start to open elective medical procedures in a staged way. Hospitals will be able to conduct clinical procedures to diagnose and screen medical conditions. If personal protection supply inventories hold up in the state, Holcomb indicated the state could open up other medical procedures.
Holcomb also sought to clarify that nurseries, greenhouses and pet groomers can be open and referred to critical industries guidelines in how those businesses should operate.
Holcomb cited two reasons the state was able to take steps and move forward in reopening the state.
"You are practicing in large part good distancing, slowing the spread and flattening the curve," Holcomb said. "Also your generosity ... you rushed to areas in need and met the demand. ... You made a significant difference in where we are today."
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the state will being include presumptive positives in the state's death toll. These are deaths noted by doctors as coronavirus-related but with no positive COVID-19 tests.
Marion County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 cases
Indiana's biggest metropolitan area has reported more than 4,000 positive tests for the new coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The latest data provided by the ISDH dashboard on Monday showed 4,052 of the state's 11,686 cases in Marion County, home to the state's capital, Indianapolis. The state saw an increase of 487 cases and is reporting 569 total deaths.
Marion County is approaching 200 deaths from the virus, with a toll of 192 reported Monday.
Lake County now has 1,182 positive cases, with 47 deaths. Hamilton County reports 598 cases, with 35 deaths.
The highest percentage of patients are in the 50-59 age group, at 19.6%, and are female, at 54.4%.
The highest percentage of deaths have occurred in the 80-plus age group, at 40.4%, and have been male patients, at 56.9%.
As of Monday, 64,639 tests had been administered in Indiana.
