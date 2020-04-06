INDIANAPOLIS — State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said testing continues to expand and should now include pregnant women, those with a high Body Mass Index and those with underlying conditions.
During a news conference Monday, Box said she hopes the state will soon be able to process 6,300 tests a day with an expansion of available labs.
Box also discussed the availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) and ICU beds.
She said, even with conservative use, the state uses about 50,000 masks per day. Box said the current supply would last about 13 days if no other supplies were available.
"If you have PPE, please donate it to your hospital, your long-care facility or your EMS," Box said.
The health commissioner also said nearly 1,000 people are hospitalized in Indiana with COVID-19 illness.
There are 2,964 ICU beds in the state, and about 60% are occupied.
During the same conference, Gov. Eric Holcomb sought to clarify details of his executive order extending stay-at-home guidelines until April 20.
Holcomb said essential businesses, including production factories, needed to continue ensuring worker safety by applying social distancing measures.
He said businesses like grocery stores must limit the number of customers in stores; adjust hours to accommodate vulnerable populations; limit hours to allow for restocking and cleaning; and comply with all mitigation measures to protect employees.
He said, by his order, other retail locations can conduct business only if they restrict sales to online or call-in ordering like restaurants and bars are currently doing.
He also said that all campgrounds in the state are closed.
Indiana sees 12 more deaths
INDIANAPOLIS — Twelve more Hoosiers have died from the COVID-19 virus and more than 500 new cases have been identified, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
According to data released Monday, Indiana has 4,944 COVID-19 cases, up from 4,411 on Sunday.
The 12 deaths bring Indiana's total to 139, up from 127 on Sunday.
Marion County continues to lead the state with 1,956 COVID-19 cases.
Madison County now has 101 patients, according to the ISDH. However, figures released by the Madison County Health Department show the county with 106 cases.
According to demographic data, the majority of patients fall between 50 and 59 years of age, at 20.1%. Seventeen percent of patients are 60-69, while 16.9% are 40-49.
The number of tests administered stands at 26,191.
Follow this story for updates throughout the day.
