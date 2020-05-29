In my life, God is first, because I’m not one to want to just stay at home. But I knew I was to obey the law, then the comfort of God’s Word.
And we have a real sweet service coordinator, Kyleigh Huxhold, of the Village at White River. He phone was always available for whatever was our need.
She left papers that she created with pictures to color, word find, encouraging notes. She has been great.
We all love her at the Village, and I have four beautiful kids who have been there for me.
Faye Skinner, Anderson
