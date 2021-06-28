ANDERSON — Residents will be given the opportunity to take in a performance of one of the Bard’s classic plays.
The Boston-based Brown Box Theater Group will perform Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at Shadyside Park on Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m.
Brown Box Theater was founded in 2009 by Kyler Taustin, who is directing the performance. The group will make several stops in Indiana in July.
The play is one of Shakespeare’s most popular works.
The plot involves a group of soldiers who return from war and are reminded that life and love are not so black and white. Trickery, jealousy, deceit and masquerade are all on display throughout the story.
“We are excited to bring something new to our Summer of Fun series,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said.
“The group performing this classic play is a professional touring group who is being underwritten by a variety of arts related nonprofit funders, which allows us to present this great event without cost,” he said.
The performance is free, and no tickets are required. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the performance.
Other communities hosting the group include Fishers, Richmond, Shelbyville, Columbus, Monrovia, Rushville and Plainfield.
Brown Box Theatre Project’s mission is to break down barriers that separate the masses from live theatre by bringing the very best in performance, design, and collaboration to unconventional venues and underserved destinations to reach the widest audience possible, according to its website.
