ANDERSON — Jenny Chappell, a school based therapist for Aspire Indiana Health, expected to see kids dealing with more anxiety when they returned to the classroom this past fall but was surprised by just how much impact the pandemic had on children's mental health.
"We definitely saw significant anxiety in some kids returning," Chappell said.
"And a range from minor anxiety to trauma experienced while they were home during the isolation period."
The anxiety stemmed from fear of getting sick, bringing the virus home and infecting their family, adjusting to new routines, changing social situations, masks and social distancing, Chappell said.
She also saw kids isolated in unsafe or unhealthy environments at home returning to school and suffering from trauma.
Her first piece of advice for parents is to set a good example by monitoring their own stress level.
"It's really important that parents are able to model good self care and good coping skills for their kids," Chappell said.
Second is to keep communication with their child open. Be honest with them about the pandemic and what's going on in an age-appropriate matter.
And emphasize we're all going through a difficult time but we're doing it together.
If parents are worried their child is thinking about suicide, don't be afraid to ask tough questions.
"Sometimes parents are afraid to ask those questions because they don't want to encourage the behavior but, studies have shown that that's not a correlation, so we just need to be bold and ask our kids just for their own safety as well," Chappell said.
If you feel like helping your child is beyond your capabilities, don't hesitate to get help.
Chappell said parents have been willing to attend therapy with their child and that can be helpful. Also virtual visits have made doing so easier.
