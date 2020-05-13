ANDERSON — As it has so many things, the pandemic has changed the way people get therapy.
Megan Stoner, who has been in therapy on and off for two years, was unsure about adjusting to teletherapy.
“At first I was very nervous, I didn’t think it was going to work well, but then I realized that it’s really kind of like being in person. It’s a conversation with a purpose,” Stoner said.
Aspire Health Indiana therapists Allison Henderson and Katalyn Richards found they were able to quickly adjust to the technology.
“It takes maybe, at least from my experience, a session or two for everybody involved to get comfortable with the screen and the technology piece, but after that it’s not much different than being in the same room,” Richards said.
“It’s been really easy. So many of the families that I work with, we’ve just been able to pick up right where we left off,” Henderson said.
Among the challenges they’ve found are that not everyone who needs therapy has access to the technology or the internet.
“I will say one cool thing Aspire did is that they donated phones to some of our people who didn’t have access to a working phone,” Richards said.
Both therapists have noticed a change in needs as people deal with COVID-19 restrictions.
“Kids who were struggling with behaviors at school, that’s not a thing anymore because they’re not in school, but instead it’s concerns in the home, and there are definitely a lot of kids and teenagers who have more anxiety,” said Henderson.
“When I’m talking with people, the needs are more immediate with not so much a focus on what originally brought them to treatment, or even long-term goals, it’s more that there’s been a big change,” Richards said.
While there has been a lot of talk about how to protect your physical health during the pandemic, not as much attention has been paid to taking care of your mental health.
Both therapists recommend finding and sticking to some kind of daily routine.
Richards recommends that includes some type of self-care.
“Exercise, or meditation, or a hot bath, just something that slows them down, and takes them away from what’s going on now and allows them to focus on themselves for at least 30 minutes,” said Richards.
Henderson stressed the importance of being able to talk about your feelings.
“Letting kids know, and teenagers know, it’s OK whatever they’re feeling that this is all very different for all of us, that it’s OK to feel nervous, or upset, or sad, or whatever they’re feeling it’s OK,” Henderson said.
