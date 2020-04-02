ANDERSON – A third person has been confirmed to have died from the COVID-19 virus according to the Madison County Health Department.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, said Thursday that a third death has been confirmed in Madison County.
Grimes said the third person to die was a man in his 90s. Family members of Jack Vangets, 95, formerly of Lapel, said he died from the virus on Wednesday.
She said another 18 positive tests were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health raising the county’s total to 63.
The newest positive cases include 11 women between the ages of 20 and 70’s and seven males between the ages of 20 and 70s.
Grimes said Wednesday that a woman in her 80s died from the virus.
Last week, Frederick Partlow, 78, Frankton, died in Hamilton County, where he was hospitalized.
Grimes said she can confirm deaths only when she receives a death certificate.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
