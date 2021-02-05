ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on suspicion of child molesting involving a girl in which two other people had been previously arrested.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daryus D. Grier, 24, 800 block of West 13th Street, Tuesday on a Level 3 felony charge of child molesting.
During an interview at the Cherish Center, Noblesville, a child abuse prevention center, the girl said Grier performed sexual intercourse on her several times between March 2016 and March 2018, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girl told the interviewer that the assaults began with Jeremiah Grier (father of Daryus Grier) and that other males engaged in sexual contact with her.
She said the incidents started when she was 5 or 6 years old and took place in the living room or her bedroom when Grier was watching her.
During an interview, Grier at first said he never would babysit, but later said he did at least 10 times.
He denied the allegations and told investigators he couldn’t think of any reason she would say it “unless she was coached." Grier was unable to provide a reason why anyone would coach the girl.
Jeremiah Grier, 44, 4800 block of East County Road 500 North, was arrested in 2019 on two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting. He is being detained at the Madison County Jail on a $35,000 bond with a trial date set May 17 in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.
Jeremiah Grier was arrested at Anderson Preparatory Academy, where he worked part-time as a suspension monitor and substitute teacher.
A student reported the abuse after Kids Talk, a Madison County child advocacy center, gave a body safety presentation, according to the press release.
The girl and a sibling were taken to Kids Talk, where they described sexual assault to investigators.
At the same time, Amber Arias, 42, 4800 block of East County Road 500 North, was arrested on a Level 6 felony charge of neglect of a dependent.
Arias was released from the Madison County Jail in 2019 after posting a $5,000 bond. Her case is scheduled for trial on Feb. 22 in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.
Investigators believe Arias knew the sexual abuse was occurring and failed to report the crimes, according to the press release at the time of her arrest.
During Daryus Grier's initial court appearance Wednesday, Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $20,000 full cash and appointed a public defender.
