ANDERSON — If you haven’t already, roll up your sleeve Madison County — vaccination efforts are about to shift into overdrive.
An email from the state Wednesday afternoon offered 2,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Madison County with the stipulation that all doses would be administered between March 30 and April 10.
“We have a lot of challenges here to figure out, but we, of course, do not want to say no thank you,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
“We’re trying to figure out how to accept it, how to use it and how to provide clinics around the county in a meaningful and efficient way.”
Contributing to the time crunch, many people are on spring break and the holidays of Good Friday and Easter Sunday fall in the vaccination window.
“We would love to set up clinics all over the county but having people to staff them is the problem at the moment,” Grimes said.
“We need another five to 10 (vaccinators) just for these pop-up clinics, in addition to the five vaccinators it’s taking four days a week already.”
Details about plans for administering the 2,000 doses will be announced as they become available.
In addition, the county’s weekly allotment of Moderna vaccine will increase from 2,000 to 3,000 doses starting next week.
The state health department also will hold three separate clinics next week focusing on the county’s minority population.
The clinics will be March 30 in the annex of St. Mary’s Church at 320 E. 11th St., and March 31 and April 1 at the Anderson Zion Family Life Center at 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
All three clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can register online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Starting March 31, all Hoosiers age 16 and older will be eligible for vaccine, but the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only authorized for people 18 and older.
Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for ages 16 and 17, and in Madison County it is only available at the vaccination clinic located at the Community Hospital Anderson Education Center. But you do not need to get the shot in your county of residence.
For the week the county stayed at blue status, and according to the state’s COVID dashboard as of Wednesday morning 20,623 county residents have been fully vaccinated.
