ELWOOD — When Phoenix McDonald and the other vendors at the Elwood Glass Festival were ordered to shut down their booths for the day by 2 p.m. Saturday because of National Weather Service predictions of rain and thunderstorms, she was defiant.
After learning the carnival ride vendor planned to continue as long as people came to the park, the Indianapolis-based psychic decided to keep open her booth, where she also sold jewelry, till the previously scheduled10 p.m. closing time.
“I made $1,300 just staying open till 10,” she said Sunday.
The predicted thunderstorms never materialized.
“It barely started to sprinkle, but it never really rained,” McDonald said.
Though she was there Sunday to finish out the three-day event, many other booth spaces that had been occupied earlier in the weekend stood empty.
Vendors at the 39th Elwood Glass Festival, including McDonald and Mehmet Koksun, were up in arms Saturday after they were ordered to shut their booths because of impending rain.
The Madison County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency announced on its Facebook page about noon that the festival at Callaway Park would be shut down for the remainder of the day
“Due to the potential of severe weather moving into the area later this afternoon and evening, the Glass Festival in Elwood will be closing today,” the post read.
According to National Weather Service predictions, rain in the area was not expected to start until about closing time Saturday.
However, officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce said they had no choice but to obey the EMA orders.
The festival’s outdoor events were among many taking place starting on Friday. Other events included a parade, glass factory tours and a Royal Events visit Disney-inspired princesses.
The glass festival celebrates Elwood’s heritage as a glassmaking center, sparked by gas deposits found in the area in the 1800s.
The occasional cloudburst is to be expected at outdoor summer events, McDonald said, but everything does not have to be shut down indefinitely for bad weather of short duration.
“It’s Indiana. We had the rain this morning, and they didn’t do anything then. They didn’t shut everything down,” she said.
“You can’t dictate to everyone that’s coming here, and if the carnival is open, it doesn’t make sense that none of the booths are open for people to visit. If people want to shop, let them.”
In her second year as a vendor at the glass festival, McDonald said she didn’t understand why the booths had to be closed the entire time.
“I think they’re being a little drastic, honestly,” McDonald said. “Close it down for a couple of hours if you need to, but don’t close down the entire event.”
Some vendors came back around 5:30 p.m., McDonald said. But many are talking about not returning in the future, in part because of the mishandling of the weather situation but also because craft vendors weren’t separated from commercial vendors, she said.
“I’m worried about next year with a lot of vendors not wanting to come back.”
One who didn’t return late Saturday or Sunday was Koksun, who was in his third year as a vendor and originally planned to stay through Sunday.
But after the order, he said he was going home to Columbus, Indiana, because it didn’t make sense to spend $300 to stay in a hotel room when he was unable to make any money from the wooden craft boats and motorcycles he sells.
“They announced all-day tomorrow rain,” he said Saturday, “so why do I stay and pay for a hotel? We don’t make money, so we got to go home.”
Though he can’t recall what he paid for the booth space because he made the arrangements to come to Elwood and other festivals around the same time three months ago, Koksun said he wants a refund.
Little glassware or objets d’art were offered by vendors Saturday, though clothing, kitchen linens and sculpted wood were for sale. Also available were sought-after fair foods, including caramel corn, elephant ears and snow cones.
Claudette Roberts came from Kokomo to help her granddaughter with her barbecue stand.
“My daughter wanted to try a glass festival,” Roberts said. “She’d never done one before.”
While weather allowed, visitors could visit the extensive car show at the back of the park where junior high school buddies Dale McCord and Dave Burton showed off their classic vehicles.
McCord’s black 1964 Catalina with red rims was the original one he bought from Pete Peterson in Elwood for $2,600.
Burton, of Alexandria, proudly displayed his Highland green 1968 Ford Torino.
“I had one just like it back in the day. I built this one like my original.”