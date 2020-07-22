ANDERSON — Three Alexandria residents have each been charged with one count of neglect of a dependent based on the condition of their residence.
Jasmine Kemp, 40, James Kemp, 54, and Brandon Seals, 26, all of the 500 block of East County Road 1300 North, have been charged with Level 6 felony neglect. They were all released Wednesday from the Madison County jail through the pretrial release program by Magistrate Kevin Eads.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Madison County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brett Wright was called to the address on June 22 on a child neglect case by Capt. Rob Olesky.
Olesky said it was possibly the worse house he had ever seen, with trash piled up on the floor, animal feces throughout the house and two toilets full of human waste.
There were seven people living in the house, including Jack Kemp and his wife, Jasmine, and her boyfriend Seals.
The Madison County Health Department gave the adults five days to clean up the house or it would be declared uninhabitable.
Health department officials said a second visit found the house was acceptably cleaned.
The officers reported being bitten several times by insects while in the house.
Three children in the house, ages, 3, 6 and 9, were removed from the Department of Child Services and placed with family members.
Jasmine Kemp told investigators there was no excuse for the condition of the house and that it was in that condition for approximately six months.
She said the toilets didn’t work because there was no cold water and that they were flushed a couple of times per day.
“Mrs. Kemp said this has happened several times in the past, but her children were never taken away from her, no one was criminally charged and they just had to clean the property,” the court document states.
Seals told police the condition was because they were “lazy.”
During his initial court appearance Wednesday, James Kemp said he is the only one supporting seven people.
Seals said he last worked in 2017 and Jasmine Kemp said she last worked in 2012.
