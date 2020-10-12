ANDERSON — Three Anderson Police Department officers recently received the department’s Life Saving Award for their efforts in assisting a stabbing victim.
On July 4 at about 12:40 a.m., officers Brian Gehrke, Brandon Taylor and Caleb McKnight were dispatched to the 1800 block of Jackson Street to investigate a stabbing.
The officers found the victim bleeding profusely from a stab wound to his stomach, the award reads. The officers rendered first aid to the victim, dressing his wound with bandages from their own medical supplies, while applying direct pressure to the victim’s injury, slowing his bleeding.
The officers also provided the victim with protection against further harm from his attacker and ensured that the scene was safe for medical personnel to safely transport him to a local hospital.
According to the hospital’s attending trauma surgeon where the victim was treated, the officers’ lifesaving efforts played a critical role in the victim surviving his injury.
APD Chief Jake Brown presented the three officers with the department’s Life Saving Award, which is awarded to any member of the Anderson Police Department who is directly responsible for saving a human life. Documentation and supporting evidence must substantiate the award, such as statements from witnesses, physicians or supervisors.
The award may also be made where evidence suggests that actions by the officer prolonged a human life to the extent that the victim was released to the care of medical authorities, even though the victim may die at a later time.
Gehrke is an 11-year member of the Anderson Police Department, Taylor has served five years and McKnight is a 13-year veteran.
Anderson Police Department praised Community Hospital Anderson Foundation for providing the medical kits that were used by the officers to help save the victim’s life.
