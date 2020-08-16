ANDERSON — Sunny skies, warm temperatures and showcases of local businesses and musical talent drew hundreds of people to Warren Miller Park over the weekend for Soul Fest. Activities wrapped up Sunday evening.
This year’s festival was expanded to three days, and organizers added amusement rides to a list of activities that included the annual barbecue competition, car and bike shows, basketball and softball tournaments, a carnival and two stages of live bands.
“We have events for every age group in the family, and also culture events that every race loves,” organizer Larry McClendon said. “It’s an event that bridges the whole community together as one.”
