ANDERSON — Three Madison County residents have died as a result of flu-related illness this winter season, officials said.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, confirmed the deaths on Thursday.
She said a woman, age 49, died recently and had received a flu shot. The two other flu-related deaths were in people over the age of 65.
Grimes said a 77-year-old woman died Wednesday.
She said the Health Department still has approximately 50 free doses of the flu vaccine.
The Health Department is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at the corner of Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported on its website that, as of Jan. 4, 22 people in the state have died from the flu. This compares to the four deaths in the 2018-2019 winter season.
The State Health Department in the report for the week ending on Dec. 28 showed the nine people had died from the flu.
The number of deaths doubled in one week.
Greta Sanderson, senior communications manager for the State Department of Health, said flu seasons are unpredictable and it’s not unusual for the numbers to fluctuate.
“While the number did go up from the previous week, it is well below the influenza-associated deaths reported through the same time in 2017-2018 and 2014-2015 season,” she said.
Eight of the reported deaths have taken place in Marion County. The flu season continues through May.
“The flu is widespread in the county, but is considered moderate,” Grimes said. “It is consistent to what we saw last year.
“I expect another spike or two over the next few months,” she said. “It’s a result of people being around other people. That provides more opportunity to spread the flu.”
Grimes said according to state reports the largest number of cases being reported in Indiana is for children up to the age of 4. The second largest segment of the population is between the ages of 5 and 24.
“If your kids are sick, keep them home,” she is telling parents. “Parents, watch for fever and dehydration.
“Parents know when their kids are sick and need to stay home or to see a doctor.”
Grimes said the best ways to combat the flu is to get a flu shot, wash hands on a regular basis and to stay home when sick.
“Our recommendation is that everyone older than 6 months get a flu shot,” Sanderson said. “It’s the best protection against getting sick and can also lessen the severity of the illness.
“We also encourage everyone to practice the three C’s: cover a cough or sneeze, clean by washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds and contain the virus by staying home from school or work,” she said.
According to the state agency, there have been no flu-related deaths to any person under the age of 25. Eight people between the ages of 25 and 49 have died; five between the ages of 50 and 64; and nine deaths of people over the age of 65.
On Dec. 28, the Indiana State Department of Health reported the flu was widespread throughout the state and the risk was considered high.
The Jan. 4 report said the flu was widespread with the risk level at moderate.
