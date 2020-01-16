ANDERSON — Three Madison County residents have died as a result of flu-related illness this winter season.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said Thursday that the county has three deaths related to the flu.
She said a woman, age 49, died recently and had received a flu shot. The two other flu-related deaths were of people over the age of 65.
Grimes said a 77-year-old woman died on Wednesday.
She said the Health Department still has approximately 50 doses of the flu vaccine, which is available for free.
The Health Department is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at the corner of Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported on its website that, as of Jan. 4, a total of 22 people in the state have died from the flu.
This compares to the death of four people in the 2018-19 winter season.
The State Health Department in the report for the week ending on Dec. 28 showed the nine people had died from the flu.
The number of deaths doubled in one week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.