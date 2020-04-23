ANDERSON — Forty-four Madison County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to the Madison County Health Department.
The health department said Thursday that three additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
According to local officials, 37 deaths in Madison County have taken place in long-term care facilities.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said the number of confirmed cases in the county increased by 13 to 373.
A total of 1,407 county residents have been tested.
The Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard showed the number of deaths in Madison County as 38 on Thursday.
State officials said the difference between the numbers reported by the county and the state are because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 45 on Thursday to 706, with the number of positive tests at 13,309, an increase of 612.
“Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH,” according to press statement. “The deaths reported today occurred between April 7 and April 21.”
According to the state, 89% of the deaths are people over the age of 60 and 36.6% of the reported positive cases for the same age group.
The state agency is reporting that 20.2% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 10.4% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.