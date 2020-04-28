ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety approved the hiring Monday of three new officers for the Anderson Police Department.
The three new officers took the oath of office, administered by City Clerk Shelia Ashley via an internet video hook-up.
Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown said the three hires bring the department’s total work force to 104. The police department is budgeted for 110 employees.
The three new officers have all completed training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and will start May 11.
Trevor Hughes, 25, Anderson, is transferring from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, where he has been employed since 2016. He’s a graduate of Frankton High School and Lincoln Trails College.
Tyler McKeon, 26, Anderson, is also transferring from the sheriff’s department, where he’s worked since 2017. McKeon is currently a member of the Indiana National Guard and is a graduate of Frankton High School. He attended Heartland Community College.
Richard Stires, 37, Anderson, is transferring from the Alexandria Police Department, where he has been an officer since 2018. He is a graduate of Highland High School and attended Ivy Tech Community College.
