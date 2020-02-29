ANDERSON — An inmate at the Madison County Jail is accused of injuring officers who were attempting to restrain a second inmate.
Harvey Kerry Nija Fisher, 22, of Ingalls, is charged with three counts of Level 5 felony battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement.
Special Deputy Blake Callahan of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department reported that he heard an officer needed assistance come across the jail radios around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Callahan, Sgt. Andrew Nelson and Cpl. Hector Ochoa responded to the call for assistance, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by Callahan.
When the officers arrived they found officers Jason Mullins and Ashley Eubanks standing outside the dayroom of D block, Callahan wrote. Fisher and inmate Phillip Tolley were inside the block.
Officers entered the area and told Tolley, who Callahan said was “displaying aggression by yelling and screaming while clinching his fists,” to go to his cell. During the confrontation with Tolley, Callahan noticed the incident was in close proximity to Fisher who was sitting on a table next to them.
Callahan said he ordered Fisher to move from the area because it posed an “immediate security and officer safety risk.” Fisher did not move, according to the affidavit.
Callahan went to secure Fisher’s left arm and said that Fisher told Callahan not to touch him. Fisher then reportedly jumped onto another table and stood on it.
“Not knowing what inmate Fisher’s intentions were and also knowing two other officers were behind me engaged in physical contact with another inmate, I pulled my taser and ordered inmate Fisher to get off the table and onto the ground,” Callahan wrote.
Callahan said Fisher got off the table, but would not get onto the ground.
Ochoa went to assist Callahan with securing Fisher and took the inmate to the ground, according to the affidavit.
Fisher began to strike Ochoa as Callahan attempted to secure his upper body, the affidavit states.
Fisher struck Callahan in his upper left side of his torso causing pain, Callahan wrote.
Ochoa deployed his taser twice and officers were able to secure Fisher in restraints, according to the affidavit.
Fisher declined medical treatment, the report states.
Mullins provided a supplemental report on the incident stating he was kicked multiple times by Fisher while Fisher was resisting the officers, according the affidavit.
“Officer Mullins reported being kicked several times in the forearm and hand by inmate Fisher causing pain,” Callahan states.
Charges against Fisher were filed on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.