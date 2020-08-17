ANDERSON — Hundreds of people were gathered in a two-block section of the city early Sunday when three people began to shoot handguns, according to the Anderson Police Department.
An Anderson man is now accused of attempted murder and a police officer was placed on administrative leave — a standard police procedure — for firing his handgun.
“I am extremely proud of our officers and their selfless service,” said APD Chief Jake Brown in a press release. “Last weekend’s events highlight the dedication Anderson police officers demonstrate on a daily basis.
“I want to commend the responding officers for their bravery, dedication, and commitment to public safety during this very dangerous situation.”
Police were first dispatched at 12:29 a.m. to the intersection of 15th and Cedar streets on the report of a shooting. They found Chad Branson, 29, of Muncie, had been shot in the abdomen, according to the press release.
Branson was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
During their investigation into Branson’s shooting, police reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue where hundreds of people were still gathered.
“Police report investigators would later determine that there were a total of three suspects firing handguns within this large crowd,” according to the release.
When officers arrived at the second location they found Antonio J. Thompson, 30, of Anderson, was shot multiple times. Thompson, like Branson, was taken to a local hospital.
A man, later identified by officers as Torino T. Johnson, 42, of Anderson, was seen “actively firing a handgun into a vehicle,” according to the press release.
APD Officer Gabe Bailey fired a round at Johnson “in defense of two victims” who were inside a truck, according to the press release. Johnson ran from officers, but was taken into custody by authorities when he returned to the area a short time later.
Aaron Boyd, 42, of Anderson, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle Johnson shot into and suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his upper back, according to the press release.
“Investigators determined that Johnson was not struck by Officer Bailey’s gunfire,” according to the press release.
Following standard police operating procedures, Bailey was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation.
Johnson is accused of attempted murder, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to the press release. He remains on a 72-hour hold at the Madison County Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call the Anderson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 765-648-6730.
