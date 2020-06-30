ANDERSON – Formal charges were filed against three area teenagers for their involvement in a home invasion-style robbery and burglary last week in Alexandria.
Charges were filed Tuesday of Level 2 felony charge of burglary with a deadly weapon; Level 3 felony charges of armed robbery and robbery resulting in bodily injury and Level 5 felony charge of intimidation against Karson Hartwell, 18, of Alexandria; Tyler J. Beemer, 18, of Anderson; and Brandon M. Coryell, 18, of Alexandria.
A full cash bond of $35,000 was set for each.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Alexandria Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Canal Street, on June 23 at 2:44 a.m. where the resident reported three masked individuals with firearms forced their way into the residence and demanded items.
The armed individuals demanded to know where “the bag” was. The resident told police he didn’t know what was meant by “the bag.”
One of the men yelled, the “book bag.”
They at one point fired a shotgun two or three times in the direction of one of the residents.
The resident was shot several times in the face and body by a BB gun-style weapon. The suspects allegedly also fired a shotgun several times into the residence, missing the occupants before fleeing, according to the statement.
The three teenagers told police they had hidden a backpack with about a quarter pound of marijuana in the back yard within days of the robbery. When they went to retrieve the backpack it was missing.
The three all said a fourth teenager, Avery Craw, fired more than 20 BB’s while inside the residence.
The four men went to an Alexandria residence and changed their clothing and put the clothing and firearms in Craw’s vehicle.
Craw has not been located.
