ANDERSON — Three local volunteer fire departments are seeking funding from the Madison County Council to purchase new vehicles.
Tom Ecker, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said Tuesday he is requesting council approval to transfer some of the $2 million in CARES Act funding to the fire departments.
Stony Creek Township/Lapel, Adams Township/Markleville and Richland Township fire departments are each requesting $62,000 for the purchase of new pickup trucks and the necessary equipment.
Ecker is also requesting $89,700 in CARES Act funding to purchase two used vehicles for EMA.
The Madison County Council meets at 6 p.m. March 9 in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Madison County received $2 million in federal coronavirus pandemic funds to cover the payroll costs in the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Health and EMA.
Both the Madison County Council and Madison County Board of Commissioners approved resolutions transferring the $2 million to the county’s general operating balance.
Ecker said the Indiana Finance Authority, which distributed the federal funds, cut off the funding requests for equipment on Sept. 28, 2020.
He said the final request to the state would allow the county to seek funds for payroll only.
Ecker said the state approved the first seven requests from Madison County but took no action on six more that were submitted, including the requests from the townships.
“We turned in the request for funding on Nov. 20,” he said. “The state said they were too late and wouldn’t review them.”
Last September, Madison County's commissioners and the council were in a dispute involving funding to pay the county’s Indianapolis-based law firm Bose McKinney & Evans. The commissioners tabled all requests because there was no legal representation.
Included in the delay were several requests for CARES Act funding that Commissioner Kelly Gaskill, the designated person to sign the funding applications, declined to sign without an attorney.
Eventually the applications were signed by Gaskill but they missed the Indiana Financing Authority's deadline to review them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.