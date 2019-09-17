ANDERSON — “Rainbow of Life” and “Saving Grace” gave Sharon Henson the reason to get out of an abusive relationship, overcome depression and rebuild her life. The United Way of Madison County’s THRIVE network gave her the tools.
“I call Reina my rainbow of life and Grace my saving grace because if it wasn’t for those two I would be dead, most definitely he would have killed me,” said Henson about her two daughters.
Henson met the father of her daughters while studying at Ball State University. Facing an unplanned pregnancy, she moved back to the Frankfort area with him.
He became emotionally and physically abusive and had anger issues, Henson said. She felt trapped. Her boyfriend had the job, the money and their vehicles in his name so she stayed.
Department of Child Services intervened after she was hospitalized for the third time.
Told she would lose her girls if she didn’t get out of the relationship, Henson began looking for transitional housing but couldn’t find any in her area.
DCS referred her to Dove Harbor in Anderson.
“I thought they were the enemy, but they ended up being the best thing that happened to me, because they are the ones who introduced me to Dove Harbor,” Henson said.
At Dove Harbor, the THRIVE Network stepped in to help.
She needed child care, a job and an apartment and was saddled with $14,000 in medical debt from her trips to the emergency room.
The Network paid for her child care until she could get vouchers with help from her THRIVE financial coach, Kaitlin Eggleton. Eggleton also helped Henson navigate paperwork with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence that would see her $14,000 debt cleared.
Her job coach, Mary Baker, set up practice interviews, and didn’t rush Henson into picking a job but helped her find the right one as a server.
The Network connected her with PathStone that offered budgeting classes and helped her find an apartment.
A program like THRIVE isn’t possible without community support. The United Way of Madison County’s annual fundraiser kicks off Tuesday with a 24-hour virtual campaign, Madison Gives United Day.
This year’s campaign goal is $755,000 and will fund the United Way’s programs in Madison County including the THRIVE Network that helped Henson.
Henson has moved on from her job as a server and is now the manager at Lantern House Asian Bistro. That’s a job she wasn’t sure she could do but credits THRIVE with giving her the confidence to meet the challenge.
Through her faith she has been able to forgive her former boyfriend. He went to prison for abusing Henson, but is reformed and the two are co-parenting their daughters.
“Dove Harbor didn’t change me, prison didn’t change him, it was God that changed us and I felt it. I know it because I’m living it, the blessings are continuing and this path is continuing,” Henson said.
Change isn’t easy but the connections of the THRIVE Network made it possible for Henson.
“That’s what THRIVE really did on a lot of things. They didn’t let me fall through the cracks,” she said.
