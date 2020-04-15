ANDERSON — Not everyone is into streaming television programs or sitting down to binge an entire series in a matter of hours. If you are, however, you have heard about the Tiger King.
What all you cool cats and kittens might not know is Joe Exotic’s tigers came to Anderson.
The notorious and wildly popular Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is about an Oklahoma zoo owner who likes to sport eyeliner and a shocking blond mullet hair style while toting a handgun and rhinestone handcuffs.
Kyra Elliott, 12, of Alexandria, remembers petting the baby tigers at Mounds Mall because the tiger’s fur was not “super” soft. She was 3 at the time.
“I watched a couple of shows with my mother,” said Kyra of the Netflix show. “I liked how there was conflict with it.”
The documentary-styled Netflix series follows Joseph Allen Shreibvogel Maldonado-Passage, otherwise known as Joe Exotic, the Tiger King, through a double marriage to two men and a twisted murder-for-hire plot of his nemesis Carole Baskin.
Baskin’s second husband, Don Lewis, was a millionaire who disappeared on Aug. 18, 1997. Baskin later had him legally declared dead and the Netflix series interviewed friends and family members who said they thought Baskin was involved in her husband’s disappearance. Authorities are still investigating Lewis’ disappearance.
The show also talks about a million-dollar lawsuit Baskin filed against Maldonado-Passage for name infringement of his traveling tiger exhibit. Baskin is the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue.
The traveling tiger show was called Big Cat Entertainment and it came to Mounds Mall in October 2010. Controversy surrounded Maldonado-Passage even then.
In 2010, officials from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protested the show in Anderson saying it contributed to the suffering of tigers because they were bred on Maldonado-Passage’s Oklahoma ranch. They said 1,400 animals on his ranch were abused, neglected and exploited for money.
Maldonado-Passage denied the allegations saying the baby tigers in the traveling exhibit helped to pay for the rescue of unwanted exotic animals from across the country.
Tonya Elliott, 44, said she did not realize the tigers her daughter held on her lap at the mall were owned by Maldonado-Passage until her older daughter pointed it out.
“We had actually gone to the mall to see them twice,” she said. “We took Kyra and then when my older two children got out of school we took them.”
Kyra sat on her grandfather’s lap as she fed and played with the 6-week-old tigers. Her grandfather, Don Elliott, 69, said Kyra loved it.
“She wouldn’t go in unless Paps would go in with her,” said Don Elliott with a laugh. “She’s still that way. She’s still Paps’ girl.”
The experience with the tigers left an impression on Kyra who admits she is more of a dog person than a cat person — even when it comes to big cats like tigers because cats have “more attitude.” Her favorite animal, however, is a reptile.
“When I get older I plan to move to Hollywood,” said Kyra. “I really like alligators.”
She said of the shows she has watched in the series, she isn’t a fan of Carole Baskin.
“I didn’t like the way she kept her tigers,” said Kyra.
Tonya Elliott said she has watched the entire Netflix series and she has mixed feelings about the show.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “I honestly thought at first it was going to be about the tigers and Joe and him having his zoo or sanctuary or whatever. It ended up being more of a complete train wreck.”
She thinks the show has gained so much popularity because it’s hard to imagine how the next episode could top the previous one. Tonya Elliott said she was unfortunately sucked into the show from the first episode.
“I’m one of those people that has to finish things they start,” she said. “But I was still like, ‘oh, my God!’”
Tonya Elliott spoke candidly about what she learned from the television series.
“Absolutely nothing,” she said with a laugh.
