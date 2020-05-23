PERKINSVILLE – A Tipton teenager was rescued from White River after his kayak hit a tree and overturned near Perkinsville at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday
Graham Hill, 17, was rescued by members of the Pendleton Fire Department after spending almost 40 minutes in the water.
Hill said he was unfamiliar with the area and didn't know where he entered the river with a group of friends or where their intended destination was.
“I hit a tree and overturned,” Hill said after being rescued. "I was standing on a tree in the water. I’m okay.”
Scanner traffic indicated that Hill was standing in five feet of water to the east of the bridge on Ind. 13.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jeff Moore said his department received the call for their boat to perform the rescue.
Joe Julian, a conservation office with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said despite the recent rains, the White River was not at flood stage.
“It’s just right for floating,” he said. “I’m not surprised at the number of people on the river because it’s a holiday weekend.
“With the river being high, I can see why everyone wanted to get out,” Julian said.
Julian said it was his understanding that Hill was standing on a log awaiting rescue.
“He’s stable and okay,” he said. “A little wet, but otherwise seemed okay. The Pendleton Fire Department did good work.”
Hill was being transported by the Frankton ambulance to a local hospital for observation.
Anderson and Chesterfield/Union Township fire departments also responded.
