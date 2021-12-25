Today marks a day when families and friends gather together to make new memories and recall Christmases past.
Growing up, I always looked forward to seeing what new Lionel train Santa left around the Christmas tree.
Christmas Eve was spent in Brooklyn with my mother’s family, and on Christmas Day, we would gather as a family at my father’s brother’s house in New York City
But as we age, the memories of the holiday change significantly.
On this day, I always think back to the Christmas Day spent in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army.
There was a declared truce, so my unit with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade remained in place in a rice paddy south of Saigon.
The supply chain helicoptered in a Christmas tree (no decorations), a holiday meal delivered in a green boxes and beer.
As the sun set, we marched to a different location to establish an ambush.
I also remember fondly the first Christmas spent with my wife, Kelly, and all the holidays since that time as my Indiana family would gather for a hearty meal and to exchange gifts.
In recent years, my thoughts on this day include all the organizations and people in Madison County that make the day a little brighter and more memorable for those less fortunate.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the burden of those people and families in our community that are struggling financially and with illnesses.
The annual Cops & Kids Christmas shopping trip and Toys for Tots toy giveaway provide children with some Christmas cheer.
It seems every year that when the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police conducts the Cops & Kids event, there are always children who want to purchase a gift for their parents or a sibling.
The annual Empty Stocking Fund campaign by The Herald Bulletin lets local residents make a monetary donation to help the Salvation Army deliver much needed assistance.
Some unique events led up to the Christmas holiday this year.
Three families were able to burn their mortgage after being provided a home by the local Habitat for Humanity group.
Servants at Work group partnered with Habitat and Anderson Community Schools to build a needed wheelchair ramp for a 10-year-old girl.
Local students donated socks to the Christian Center, and a family distributed blankets to ACS students.
These are the events that demonstrate the true meaning of Christmas.
But it’s only one day of the year.
The need in the Madison County community is there on a daily basis.
As you gather to celebrate the Christmas holiday, take time to count your blessings and remember those in our community who are in need.
Wishing all of you a Merry Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.