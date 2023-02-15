INDIANAPOLIS — A top Republican lawmaker threatened to hold up new state spending for Indiana’s voucher school program — and advised parents to beware of nonpublic schools — after he claimed to have witnessed disgusting behavior at a private Catholic school in northern Indiana.
The reprimand is uncharacteristic for a member of the state’s GOP supermajority, which has been the driving force behind school choice expansion for more than a decade.
“I would advise families looking at voucher schools to be aware that they are on their own at this point and time," Sen. Ryan Mishler said in a letter published Friday.
"They should strongly consider an alternative to the blemished and blatantly flawed procedures of accountability when choosing a school for their child."
He detailed issues with one school’s policies, as well as a staff member allegedly mistreating and bullying students. He described the events as “the most disgusting situation I have encountered in my 20 years in the Senate.”
The senator from Mishawaka said the school mishandled parents’ concerns about those incidents — noting administrators could do so because of a lack of accountability and transparency in the private school.
He didn't name the school, but his letter points to the same Mishawaka high school where his son's a senior.
Voucher schools get state funding but aren't required to operate within the parameters that public schools do.
For instance, they don’t have elected school boards and don’t have to justify their spending. Critics have long maintained that such schools lack transparency and public accountability.
Mishler, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, pledged not to support any additional money for the voucher program until lawmakers enact policies to “protect these kids from abusive behavior and mistreatment.”
An expansion of Indiana’s education scholarship accounts — with state dollars largely going to private schools — has sat untouched in Mishler’s Senate Appropriations Committee for weeks.
It has to act on the bill by the Feb. 23 deadline, or it dies.