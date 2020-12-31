You have permission to edit this article.
TOP STORIES OF 2020: A tumultuous year in review

  • 1 min to read

From the life-changing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the unending chaos of the presidential election to the frustrating dysfunction in county government and the thought-provoking demonstrations of the social justice movement, 2020 was a year of one extraordinary headline after another. As a tumultous year comes to a close, The Herald Bulletin looks back at the stories that touched Madison County in significant ways.

Here are the top 10 stories of 2020:

NO. 1 : CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

COVID-19 leaves no aspect of life unchanged

The novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, entered the public consciousness early this year, quickly going from being news reports of something happening overseas to a household phrase as it spread to become a pandemic.

NO. 2: PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Election disputes shake faith in process

The impending inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president will mark what many hope will be a new beginning in the course of American politics. It will also officially mark the end of one of the most rancorous presidential elections in the nation’s history.

NO. 3: SOCIAL JUSTICE MOVEMENT

Spurred by national events, Madison County residents sought justice

Just as social justice exploded into a large focal point nationally in 2020 after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, the incident opened wounds for residents of Madison County, with its long history as a Ku Klux Klan stronghold and sundown towns, leading them to dialogue and action.

NO. 4: LOCAL ELECTIONS

NO. 5: APD OFFICERS' CONDUCT

NO. 6: SUBSTANCE ABUSE GROWS

NO. 7: DYSFUNCTION IN COUNTY GOVERNMENT

NO. 8: CONCERN AT NEW HORIZONS CHURCH

Local church assignment sparks statewide change

A statewide reevaluation of the vetting process of the United Methodist Church was initiated after a local church was assigned a pastoral candidate who was a former school administrator accused of inappropriately texting students.

NO. 9: SUZANNE MORPHEW DISAPPEARANCE

NO. 10: SMITHS RESIGNS IN PENDLETON

'Good old boys club' prompts surprising resignation

Jessica Smith made headlines in September when she submitted an unexpected resignation in the middle of her second term as a Pendleton councilwoman amid accusations that her four male colleagues ran the town as a good old boys club.

