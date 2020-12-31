TOP STORIES OF 2020: A tumultuous year in review

From the life-changing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the unending chaos of the presidential election to the frustrating dysfunction in county government and the thought-provoking demonstrations of the social justice movement, 2020 was a year of one extraordinary headline after another. As a tumultous year comes to a close, The Herald Bulletin looks back at the stories that touched Madison County in significant ways.
Here are the top 10 stories of 2020:
NO. 1 : CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
The novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, entered the public consciousness early this year, quickly going from being news reports of something happening overseas to a household phrase as it spread to become a pandemic.
NO. 2: PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The impending inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president will mark what many hope will be a new beginning in the course of American politics. It will also officially mark the end of one of the most rancorous presidential elections in the nation’s history.
NO. 3: SOCIAL JUSTICE MOVEMENT
Just as social justice exploded into a large focal point nationally in 2020 after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, the incident opened wounds for residents of Madison County, with its long history as a Ku Klux Klan stronghold and sundown towns, leading them to dialogue and action.
NO. 4: LOCAL ELECTIONS
With President Donald Trump leading the way, the Madison County Republican Party swept all but one local election.
NO. 5: APD OFFICERS' CONDUCT
The Anderson Board of Public Safety during the past year decided that three police officers who were facing termination should face other disciplinary measures instead.
NO. 6: SUBSTANCE ABUSE GROWS
Though overshadowed by the pandemic, the stress and isolation brought on by COVID-19 has amplified the county's serious substance abuse problem.
NO. 7: DYSFUNCTION IN COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Despite the Republican Party being in control of the executive and fiscal branches of Madison County government, 2020 was a year of dysfunction.
NO. 8: CONCERN AT NEW HORIZONS CHURCH
A statewide reevaluation of the vetting process of the United Methodist Church was initiated after a local church was assigned a pastoral candidate who was a former school administrator accused of inappropriately texting students.
NO. 9: SUZANNE MORPHEW DISAPPEARANCE
On Mother’s Day, Alexandria native Suzanne Morphew reportedly left her home near the mountain town of Maysville, Colorado, for a bike ride and never returned.
NO. 10: SMITHS RESIGNS IN PENDLETON
Jessica Smith made headlines in September when she submitted an unexpected resignation in the middle of her second term as a Pendleton councilwoman amid accusations that her four male colleagues ran the town as a good old boys club.